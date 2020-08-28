Left Menu
Development News Edition

India registers highest single-day spike of 77,266 new COVID-19 cases

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 10:12 IST
India registers highest single-day spike of 77,266 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

India witnessed a record single-day spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Friday. With 1,057 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 61,529.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated.Active cases in Maharashtra have reached 1,78,561, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 94,209. 9,01,338 samples were tested on August 27 while overall over 3.94 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The Union Health Ministry informed that more than three-fourth of cases have recovered in the past 5 months and less than one-fourth are active. "In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre's strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality," MOHFW tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

States requires to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines; Seek permission for any exemption: SC

States are required to hold final year exams as per UGC guidelines and for any exemption, they will have to seek permission, said Supreme Court.States, which are not inclined to hold final year exams by September 30, will have to make repre...

New Blackpink-Selena Gomez 'Ice Cream' song and music video released

K-pop power girl group Blackpink and singer-actress Selena Gomez released their eagerly awaited new single Ice Cream on Friday to furious fan approval.Doused in shades of pink and other pastels, the music video httpswww.youtube.comwatchvvRX...

Doctor turns ambulance driver, ferries patient to hospital

A 30-year-old doctor is being hailed as a real COVID warrior after he drove an ambulance to ferry a critically ill elderly coronavirus patient to a hospital from a care centre here. Dr Ranjeet Nikam said since the driver of the ambulance su...

Anderson sets sights on Ashes tour next year

After becoming the first fast bowler to amass 600 Test wickets, veteran England pacer James Anderson has set his sights on next years Ashes series, saying he will do everything he can to play in Australia. The 38-year-old made his red-ball ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020