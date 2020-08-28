HC grants bail to ex-Andhra Minister Atchan Naidu in ESI medicine purchase scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted bail to former state Labour Minister and TDP leader K Atchan Naidu in connection with a case related to the alleged ESI medicines purchases scam. A bench of the High Court granted conditional bail to Naidu asking him to deposit Rs 2 lakh as surety and ordered him not to leave the country.

K Atchan Naidu, who is a TDP MLA and deputy floor leader of the TDP Legislative Party in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, was arrested on June 12, 2020, in connection with the allegations of a scam in the purchase of medicines in ESI hospitals. Naidu was the Labour Minister in the previous TDP regime in the state.

Notably, he had undergone an operation merely two days prior to his arrest by the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Andhra Pradesh Police. He was later shifted to Ramesh Hospital in Guntur in July on the orders of the High Court and was in judicial remand there. Meanwhile, Atchan Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on August 14, after which he was shifted to NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri on August 22 for better treatment for coronavirus. (ANI)