UP: Woman found dead in Greater Noida, dowry death suspected

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday in a suspected case of dowry death, police said. The woman, Musaida was married to Nadeem (24) and they lived in Shadipur Chhidoli village, under Badalpur Police Station area, they said. “The incident was reported to the police at around 6 am. One of the women in the family said she woke up at 3 am to drink water when she found Musaida unusually lying on a cot on the terrace. Soon she woke up other family members and they all realised she was dead,” a police officer told PTI. The couple had been married for nearly two years now, the police said. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for post mortem, they added. An FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act following a complaint by the family of the deceased woman and further proceedings are underway, the police said.