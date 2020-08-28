SSR death: Ramdas Athawale visits late actor's family

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale paid a visit to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and offered condolences to the bereaved family in Faridabad on Friday. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

"Paid condolence visit to the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Faridabad, Haryana. Consoled Sushant Singh's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment tweeted in Marathi. On August 19, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Bollywood actor was legitimate, the Supreme Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy had said.

The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. (ANI)