JITO offers scholarships to children of frontline COVID-19 workers

Chennai, Aug 28(PTI): The Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) on Friday said it has extended scholarships to the tune of Rs 80 lakh to children of frontline COVID-19 workers, medical staff and police personnel among others. Besides the scholarships, the organisation has offered food packets and free rations to nearly 20,000 migrant families while another Rs 54 lakh was provided to the affected families, JITO Chennai Chapter Chairman Doulat Jain said in a press release.

He said JITO was addressing the immediate need for medical care and ration with the relief efforts. It has unveiled several charitable initiatives to combat the impact caused by the pandemic.

At an event held in the city recently, Greater Chennai Commissioner Mahesh Agarwal handed over a scholarship offered by JITO to a beneficiary, whose father succumbed to the virus, the release said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI.