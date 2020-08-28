14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue held

The 14th India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD) was held via video conferencing here today. It was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Permanent Secretary (Defence), Singapore Mr Chan Heng Kee.

Both sides held discussions on a number of issues of bilateral defence engagements between India and Singapore. Both sides committed to further enhance the security partnership between the two countries.

At the end of the DPD, the Implementing Arrangement on Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) between India and Singapore was also signed.

(With Inputs from PIB)