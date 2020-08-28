BPR&D unwavering in service of nation over last 50 years: PM Modi

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) is celebrating its Golden Jubilee Anniversary today. A function was organised in virtual mode to mark the occasion. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Shri G Kishan Reddy graced the function at New Delhi as the Chief Guest.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has greeted BPR&D on its Golden Jubilee. In his message, Prime Minister said "Over the last 50 years, BPR&D has been unwavering in its commitment in the service of the nation. Our emphasis is on a modern, effective and sensitive security architecture that inspires a sense of safety among all sections of the society. Prime Minister Modi added that "The requirement to keep pace with the fast advancement of technology has never been more before to ensure an efficient instrument for the maintenance of serenity and security".

Prime Minister also said "The focus needs to be on innovation and research to optimally utilise technology and human resources. It is vital to continue updating areas of skilling, research and training to further the outreach and capabilities of the police force with citizen-centric and citizen-friendly approach".

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has also congratulated BPR&D on its Golden Jubilee Anniversary. In his message, Shri Amit Shah said "Greetings to Bureau of Police Research and Development on its Golden Jubilee Anniversary. BPR&D has played a vital role in strengthening India's internal security through research & development. I salute BPR&D's continuous quest for a robust & modern police system in the country".

In his address Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G Kishan Reddy said that new thinking and emerging technologies and making police forces capable for the security of the nation is an important aspect of a new and Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said to keep pace with the changing time there is a need to speed up law and order infrastructure in the country and this cannot be achieved without research and development. Shri Reddy inaugurated Central Detective Training Institute (CDTI) Jaipur and launched the website of Student Police Cadets. A postal stamp, souvenir and compendium were also released on Golden Jubilee of BPR&D.

Home Secretary Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that BPR&D has made a valuable contribution over the last five decades for making Indian Police more proficient in handling crimes and law and order. He said Ministry of Home Affairs has approved a paid internship programme to encourage young students to take up studies in police-related subjects while being associated with BPR&D. Home Secretary also said that MHA is committed to guide and support BPR&D in all its endeavours.

Director-General BPR&D Shri V.S.K. Kaumudi, Secretary (Posts) Pradipta Kumar Bisoi and senior officers from Ministry of Home Affairs and BPR&D were also present in the function.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development was raised on 28th August 1970, through a resolution of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, with a mandate to promote excellence in policing, promote the speedy and systematic study of police problems, apply science and technology in the method and techniques by the Police.

(With Inputs from PIB)