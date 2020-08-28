Left Menu
Congress MLA tests coronavirus positive after attending Punjab Assembly session

On the basis of this report, he entered the House (for attending the one-day session),” Speaker Rana K P Singh said. Notably, the Speaker has made the coronavirus negative test report mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the 12th session of the current state Assembly. The one-day Assembly session was held here with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Congress legislator tested positive for coronavirus after attending the monsoon session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha for a brief period here on Friday. Nirmal Singh, who is an MLA from Shutrana seat, contracted the infection three days after testing negative for the disease.

"He (Nirmal Singh) got himself tested on August 25 and then his report was negative. On the basis of this report, he entered the House (for attending the one-day session)," Speaker Rana K P Singh said. "But today he felt feverish," the Speaker said while adding that the MLA then got himself tested again and tested positive for COVID-19.

Nirmal Singh remained in the House for about 15 minutes, said the Speaker, adding that his primary contacts would be traced for testing. Notably, the Speaker has made the coronavirus negative test report mandatory for ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the 12th session of the current state Assembly.

The one-day Assembly session was held here with strict protocols in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the House, only one member per bench was allowed to sit to ensure social distancing norms.

