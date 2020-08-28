PM condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said his strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy

"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted

Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus. The first time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.