PM condoles death of Congress MP from Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said his strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy "Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the death of Lok Sabha MP H Vasanthakumar and said his strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy
"Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP Shri H. Vasanthakumar Ji. His strides in business and social service efforts were noteworthy. During my interactions with him, I always saw his passion towards Tamil Nadu's progress. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted
Vasanthakumar, 70, Congress MP from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus. The first time MP, also a former MLA of two terms, was being treated at the Greams Road facility of the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Lok Sabha
- Tamil Nadu
- Apollo Hospitals
- Greams Road
- Congress
- Kanyakumari
ALSO READ
40 Tamil Nadu cops donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19
COVID-19 positive Lok Sabha MP Rana shifted to Mumbai
Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases stand at 3,20,355
117 deaths, 5,890 new COVID-19 cases reported from Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu village in limelight after Kamala Harris's nomination as US Democratic Party VP candidate