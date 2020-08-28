Left Menu
Tension over installation of freedom fighter's statue in Karnataka village

Alleging that the government by neglecting the Sangolli Rayanna statue issue has allowed it to become controversial, in a statement he said there can be no compromise on the issue of state's land, water, language and people who are its pride.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:05 IST
Tension prevailed at a village in Belagavi district bordering Maharashtra on Friday, with a section of people objecting to installation of a statue of 18th century warrior and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. Police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control.

According to official sources, some admirers of Rayanna installed his statue at a road junction in Peeranwadi during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. A section of others raised objections as the news spread, leading to tension in the area.

Those objecting, largely Marathi speaking, are opposed to the location where they want to install a statue of Maratha ruler Shivaji, after whom the circle is named. They also have apprehensions that its name too may be changed in future.

Realising that the situation was turning tense with some skirmish breaking out, police used batons to disperse the gathered crowd. According to officials, they also tried to calm the protesters stating that the statue has been installed without requisite permission and the issue can be dealt with legally.

An FIR has been booked in this regard and action will be taken, they said. Additional forces have been called in to avoid the situation spiralling out of control.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in Bengaluru said he has spoken to Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and other officials and has given them necessary instructions. "I have told officials that without differentiating between Kannadigas and Marathi people, the situation should be handled delicately and issues should be resolved... everything is peaceful now, everyone is cooperating. I thank the people for this.. everything will be resolved," he told reporters.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said police have taken stringent measures to control the situation and that he has spoken to Belagavi Police Commissioner and IG, also ADGP Law and Order is visiting the area. Later in a tweet, Bommai said, "the state government is in favour of Kannadigas and was committed to protect their interest. I have asked ADGP (L&O) to look into the FIR lodged by the police at Peeranwadi.

He is already at the spot and I have instructed him to hold a peace meet and resolve the issue in a cordial manner." ADGP (L&O) Amar Kumar Pandey, who visited the spot said efforts are on to find a peaceful solution. "the situation developed in the morning has been attended by the city (Belagavi) police.... three cases have been registered and investigation will follow," he added.

On August 15, police thwarted attempts to install Rayanna's statue there, citing absence of permission from the authorities for the same, and also Supreme Court directions against such moves near highways. This had led to protests in different parts of Karnataka by pro-Kannada organisations, especially in Belagavi, which has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population.

District in-charge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had said on Thursday a decision to install the statue will be taken on August 29 within legal parameters and as per the guidelines of Apex Court. Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he has spoken to Belagavi District in-charge Minister, Deputy Commissioner and Police Commissioner, and asked them to deal with the situation carefully.

Alleging that the government by neglecting the Sangolli Rayanna statue issue has allowed it to become controversial, in a statement he said there can be no compromise on the issue of state's land, water, language and people who are its pride. "I also appeal to Kannada organisations and admirers of Rayanna to be patient and cooperate in resolving the issue," he added.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy hit out at a section of Marathi people for protesting against the statue of Rayanna and said there is no need for anyone else's approval for installing the statue of a great freedom fighter. In a series of tweets, he said whether it is Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti or Shiv Sena or someone else, if anyone insults Rayanna, the brave son of this land, it is like testing the patience of Kannadigas, and warned that they don't tolerate such things.

"There can be no compromise on the issue of the state's land, water, language and border..," he added. Meanwhile, the state BJP condemned the act of violence by the workers of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Shiv Sena at Peeranwadi.

Noting that BJP was of the firm view that both Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna can co-exist in Karnataka, party spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik in a statement said any opposition to erect the statue of Rayanna was 'meaningless' and 'reprehensible.' "BJP feels that a few vested interests are making desperate attempts to foment trouble in the otherwise peaceful border city of Belagavi. We appeal to the people of Belagavi to respect everybodys sentiments and not to give room for strife and violence," he added.

Sangolli Rayanna (1798-1831) was the army chief of the erstwhile Kittur Kingdom ruled by Rani Chennamma and fought against the British who hanged him to death from a Banyan tree near Nandagad in Belagavi district in 1831..

