7 killed, 2 injured in road accidents in Jharkhand

Seven people were killed and two others injured in two road accidents in Jharkhand on Friday, police said. Five people were killed and two others injured when a bauxite-laden truck fell off a cliff while negotiating a sharp turn in Netarhat Hills in Bishunpur police station area in Gumla district, an officer said.

Four people died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital, he said, adding the condition of one of the two injured persons is serious. In another incident, two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a speeding tractor and came under its wheels in Kunda More in Deoghar district, Superintendent of Police, Piyush Pandey, said.

One of them died on the spot and the other succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital, he said. The tractor driver has fled the spot with the vehicle and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the officer added.

