Goa Cong protest against Centre over NEET, JEE exams

Congress in Goa on Friday held a protest in Margaon city in the state against the Centre's decision to hold the NEET and JEE examinations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Addressing the protesters, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar alleged that the Modi government had no sensitivity towards students and their family members.

"When the COVID-19 situation in the country is horrible, the government wants to put the lives of 25 lakh students and their parents at risk by making them travel across various states," he said. Students who are already under stress, will have to travel hundreds of kilometers with no publi transport available and non-availability of lodging/hotel facilities, he added.

GPCC general secretary Subhash Phaldesai said that the BJP government should listen to the students and understand their concerns. Government must make alternative arrangements by consulting the experts in the field of education, he added.

The protest was held as part of nationwide call given by the Congress against the Centres plan to hold NEET and JEE examination as per its schedule. NSUI Goa unit President Ahraz Mulla announced that he will go on indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan if the government fails to reconsider the decision of holding examinations amid the pandemic situation.