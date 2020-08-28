Left Menu
R'than govt to boost dairy sector: CM Gehlot

The National Dairy Development Board, Rajasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, Bhilwara District Milk Producers Cooperative Association Limited and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund joined hands for the project. The plant will become operational from May-August 2022..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will encourage milk producers and cooperative societies in order to give a boost to the dairy sector in the state. The chief minister said former prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru played a crucial role in the cooperative movement and his government is determined to take it forward.

Gehlot said his government is making all efforts for the development of the food processing industry and empowerment of farmers. The CM, while laying the foundation stone for a SARAS milk processing plant in Bhilwara through a video conference from his residence, said all steps will be taken to strengthen the dairy sector so that more job opportunities are made available.

The project cost of the new SARAS milk plant was Rs 74.72 crore and it has a capacity of 5-lakh litre per day. The National Dairy Development Board, Rajasthan Co-operative Dairy Federation Limited, Bhilwara District Milk Producers Cooperative Association Limited and the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund joined hands for the project.

The plant will become operational from May-August 2022.

