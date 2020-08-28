Security forces bust JeM hideout in J&K

Security forces on Friday busted a militant hideout belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Based on specific information regarding presence of militants of proscribed outfit JeM in Takiya Gulabagh Tral area of Awantipora, in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a search operation in the area, a police spokesperson said.

During searches in the area, a hideout of JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed, he said. The spokesperson said the security forces were able to recover incriminating materials from the hideout.

The incriminating material has been taken into police custody for the purpose of investigation, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation into the matter has been initiated..