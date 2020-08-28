Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet in Delhi

Left Menu
The victim Chetan, a resident of Pankha Road, Uttam Nagar, was riding his motorcycle on Thursday night when he was hit by the car on Najafgarh Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said. He along with the pillion rider confronted the car driver and the passenger identified as Durgesh Tiwari (31) and Karan Sethi (44), however, they refused to step out.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:41 IST
A motorcyclist was injured after being hit by a car and dragged on its bonnet in Delhi’s Vikaspuri area, police said on Friday. The victim Chetan, a resident of Pankha Road, Uttam Nagar, was riding his motorcycle on Thursday night when he was hit by the car on Najafgarh Road, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

He along with the pillion rider confronted the car driver and the passenger identified as Durgesh Tiwari (31) and Karan Sethi (44), however, they refused to step out. Chetan then stood in front of the car in a bid to block its way and force the driver to come out, Purohit said. However, the driver pressed the accelerator and hit Chetan who fell on the bonnet and grabbed the wipers while the vehicle started moving towards Janakpuri.

Few minutes later, he lost grip, fell down and got stuck under the car but the driver refused to stop the vehicle and dragged him for around 150 metres even as Chetan cried for help. The car was forced to stop by some people but the driver and the passenger managed to flee only to be caught by police later. Chetan, who has a shop in Uttam Nagar, was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital, they said.

A case under sections 279 (Rash driving) and 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the statement of Chetan and both the have been arrested in connection with the incident, the DCP said. The officer said both the accused are car dealers and stay in Uttam Nagar.

