Khattar making satisfactory progress: Haryana govt

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon after contracting COVID-19, is making a satisfactory progress, a state government statement said here on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Gurgaon after contracting COVID-19, is making a satisfactory progress, a state government statement said here on Friday. The chief minister, who is admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital for treatment, is making a satisfactory progress and overall he is comfortable and relaxed, it said.

The statement further said that as per the medical bulletin issued by the hospital, Khattar underwent some blood and CT scan investigations. A multidisciplinary team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; PGIMS, Rohtak, Gurgaon Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav, Medanta's Dr Sushila Kataria reviewed his condition, line of treatment and progress made, it said.

Another bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday said that Khattar was stable and maintaining his vital parameters. Khattar, 66, had a few days ago developed fever and body ache, following which he tested positive for COVID-19.

His test report came on Monday, six days after he attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found to have tested positive for coronavirus. Khattar is among the eight BJP MLAs from Haryana who have contracted COVID-19. The others include state Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Agriculture Minister J P Dalal.

