Nominations for Padma Awards 2021 open till Sept 15

The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards 2021 -- that started from May 1, 2020, are open till September 15, 2020. The awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The nominations or recommendations for Padma Awards 2021 -- that started from May 1, 2020, are open till September 15, 2020. The awards will be received online only on the Padma Awards portal. "Already 8035 registrations have been made on the portal against which 6361 nominations or recommendations have been completed," an official statement said.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country. Instituted in 1954, these Awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognize 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc. All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except Doctors and Scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards. The nominations or recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Padma Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements or service of the person recommended in her or his respective field or discipline.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has requested all Central Ministries or Departments, States or UT Governments, Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees, Institutes of Excellence that concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognized from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and persons who are doing selfless service to the society," read a statement.

