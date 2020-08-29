Chhatra Parishad activists detained in Kolkata for 'violating' COVID-19 protocols

Left Menu
They violated restrictions on mass gathering and attempted to scale the compound wall of the shut Mahajati Sadan auditorium complex in central Kolkata to hoist the Chhatra Parishad flag to mark the organisation's 67th foundation day on Friday, a police officer said. The Congress claimed that police resorted to lathi- charge, causing injuries to several Chhatra Parishad activists, including its state unit president Sourabh Chakraborty who is being treated at a hospital in the city.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 00:06 IST
Several activists of Chhatra Parishad, the student wing of the Congress, were detained in Kolkata on Friday for "violating" COVID-19 protocols, police said. They violated restrictions on mass gathering and attempted to scale the compound wall of the shut Mahajati Sadan auditorium complex in central Kolkata to hoist the Chhatra Parishad flag to mark the organisation's 67th foundation day on Friday, a police officer said.

The Congress claimed that police resorted to lathi- charge, causing injuries to several Chhatra Parishad activists, including its state unit president Sourabh Chakraborty who is being treated at a hospital in the city. Despite prior intimation, police did not allow the Chhatra Parishad members to observe the day at a marquee outside the Mahajati Sadan and resorted to lathi-charge when they entered the venue to hoist the flag like previous years, senior Congress leader Amitava Chakraborty said in a statement.

He claimed 30 Chhatra Parishad activists, including six women, were taken into police custody. "The state government showed a double standard by allowing the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad to observe its foundation day on Friday, while enforcing a crackdown on our programme," Chakraborty said.

The Congress and the Chhatra Parishad leaders also threatened to launch an agitation against the "anti-student" policies of the Centre during the COVID-19 outbreak..

