Rapid Antigen Testing for COVID-19 available at Veer Savarkar International Airport: AAI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday said that Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) for COVID-19 is now available at Veer Savarkar International Airport, Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar. "Rapid antigen testing, now available at Port Blair @aaipblairport. Special provisions have been made such as RT-PCR test counter for pax travelling to Andaman district, Nicobar district and Rangat tehsil district pax. Also, Ayush hospital's staff to provide immunity meds to passengers," AAI said in a tweet attaching pictures of the passengers using the facility.

"Passengers with negative test results will have to undergo 7 days home quarantine while those with positive results will have to undergo institutional quarantine. Symptomatic & those travelling to tribal areas continue to be tested through a free RT PCR. RAT costs Rs 500," it added. India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on "Test, Track and Treat" strategy of the Union Government, Health Ministry said on Friday.

India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a release. The tests per million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607, the release said.

With a record spike of 77,266 coronavirus cases, India's COVID-19 count reached 33,87,501 including 7,42,023 active cases, 25,83,948 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The total death toll has reached 61,529. (ANI)