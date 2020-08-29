Krishna SP inspects stock of arms and ammunition available with Armed Reserve Department of Police

As a part of annual verification of arms and ammunition, Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu on Friday inspected the stock available with the Armed Reserve Department of Police.

The SP suggested the officials to record or update the full details from time to time. In case there are any faulty weapons, bring them to the notice of higher officials, he said.

Special trainee DSP Dharmendra, trainee DSP Sravani, Special Branch Circle Inspector Nagendra Kumar, Sub Inspectors Chandrasekhar, Venkatrao and other staff participated in this program. (ANI)