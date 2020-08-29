Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP Govt will name a road after Chetan Chauhan: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday announced that a road will be named after late cabinet minister and Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan so that the present and future generations remember him.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 07:00 IST
UP Govt will name a road after Chetan Chauhan: Deputy CM
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya . Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday announced that a road will be named after late cabinet minister and Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan so that the present and future generations remember him. Maurya announced this while launching the Major Dhyan Chand Vijaypath Yojana under which 19 international players from the state will get road connectivity to their houses.

"I express my condolences to Chetan Chauhan and announce that we will name a road after him so that the present and future generations remember him," Maurya said. Chetan Chauhan passed away at the age of 73 in Gurugram on August 16. Chauhan was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for COVID-19 treatment.

Chauhan was UP Minister for Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, Civil Security and Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD). Chetan Chauhan was a vital cog in the Indian lineup during the 1970s and he used to open the batting along with Sunil Gavaskar. He had made his Test debut against New Zealand in 1969.

Chauhan was the first player in international cricket to finish his career with over 2000 runs without a century. Earlier on August 2, Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani succumbed to coronavirus in Lucknow. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43. Boseman died at his h...

Australia's Victoria states posts lowest COVID-19 case rise in two months

Australias Victoria state on Saturday reported its lowest rise in new coronavirus cases in almost two months, but authorities warned there would be no rush to lift social distancing restrictions. The Victorian state capital of Melbourne is ...

What's next after Japan PM Abe quits? Potential successors?

The abrupt resignation of Japans longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe, on Friday triggered an election in his Liberal Democratic Party LDP to replace him as its president, followed by a vote in parliament to elect a new prime minister...

Bucks return to court, try to eliminate Magic

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks get an opportunity to roll into the Eastern Conference semifinals when they return to the court for Game 5 of their best-of-seven series against the eighth-seeded Orlando Magic on Saturday afternoon in the NBA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020