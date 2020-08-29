Sushant case: Rhea arrives for CBI questioning for second day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting the suicide of film star Sushant Singh Rajput, reached the DRDO guest house here for the second consecutive day on Saturday for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official said. A vehicle carrying Rhea Chakraborty (28) reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 1.30 pm. She was escorted by a police van.

Earlier in the day, the CBI team requested the city police to provide security to the actress and the cops acted on the request, an official said. Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav, manager Samual Miranda and accountant Rajat Mewati were already being quizzed by the CBI team since Saturday morning at the guest house.

On Friday, Rhea was interrogated by the central agency team for more than 10 hours and was allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. Before returning to her residence at Primrose building in Santacruz on Friday, Rhea had visited the Santacruz police station on the way.

She was earlier questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput's father in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting his son's suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging on June 14 in his flat in suburban Bandra..