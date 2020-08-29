Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam TV serial banned after protests alleging it promoted 'love jihad'

At the end of two months, the TV channel can appeal for a review of the order and the committee will make a fresh recommendation, the officer said. Groups such as Hindu Jagran Manch and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have been protesting against the serial for the last few weeks, alleging that it promoted "love jihad" and belittled the Hindu and Assamese culture.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 16:08 IST
Assam TV serial banned after protests alleging it promoted 'love jihad'

A television serial was banned here following protests by right-wing groups, alleging that it promoted "love jihad" and denigrated Hindu and the Assamese culture, officials said on Saturday. The TV serial, 'Begum Jaan', was banned for two months on the recommendations of the Kamrup (Metro) district-level monitoring committee, Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

A prohibitory order was issued under the Cable Television Network (Regulations) Act, 1995 to suspend the telecast of the serial, he said. Noting that several complaints were received against the serial aired by a private entertainment channel, Gupta said those were deliberated upon by the 10-member committee.

Based on the recommendations of the committee, which apprehended that there may be a breach of peace and tranquility, the prohibitory order was issued on August 24, he said. At the end of two months, the TV channel can appeal for a review of the order and the committee will make a fresh recommendation, the officer said.

Groups such as Hindu Jagran Manch and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti have been protesting against the serial for the last few weeks, alleging that it promoted "love jihad" and belittled the Hindu and Assamese culture. Social media campaigns against the serial were also on. Speaking to reporters, the lead actor of the serial Preety Kongkona said, "There is no communal angle in the serial. In fact, it depicts humanity above faith.

She said the allegations of promoting "love jihad" are a figment of some peoples imagination. The serial is about a Hindu woman being caught in a difficult situation and is helped by a Muslim man. However, a rumour was spread that her character Janmoni eloped with the Muslim man," she said.

The private channel started broadcasting the serial in July. Kongkona alleged that she was trolled and bullied on social media and even received rape threats, following which she lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said they are looking into these allegations. PTI ESB SOM SOM

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Suzlon's Q1 net loss swells to Rs 399 crore on low volumes

Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon widened its net loss to Rs 399 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 326 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 declined to Rs 513 crore...

Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe

Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues. In a letter to Abe, Dalai Lama wrote, I pray that your treatment will be successful. It is adm...

Tibetan Election Commission in-exile begins voter registration process for 2021 general elections

The Tibetan Election Commission in-exile has officially announced the commencement of the electoral process of the 2021 General Elections of Sikyong political leader president of central Tibetan administration and members of the 17th Tibeta...

Yoga has physical and mental health benefits for atrial fibrillation patients: Study

Yoga could help patients manage the symptoms of atrial fibrillation, suggests a new study published and presented at the ESC Congress 2020. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. One in four middle-aged adults in Euro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020