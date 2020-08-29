Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhatradhar Mahato grilled by NIA for second consecutive day

Trinamool Congress leader and former convenor of Maoist-backed PCAPA, Chhatradhar Mahato was Saturday grilled for the second consecutive day by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in two 11-year-old cases of train hijack and murder of a CPI(M) leader, sources said.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 18:24 IST
Chhatradhar Mahato grilled by NIA for second consecutive day

Trinamool Congress leader and former convenor of Maoist-backed PCAPA, Chhatradhar Mahato was Saturday grilled for the second consecutive day by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in two 11-year-old cases of train hijack and murder of a CPI(M) leader, sources said. He was grilled by nIA officials for three hours in the CRPF camp at Salboni in West Midnapore, where he had arrived at 9 am.

Mahato later said he was questioned in connection with the October 2009 hijacking of New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express from Bhubanesar for five hours at Jhargram station. "I am fully cooperating with the investigators but I think they (BJP) have dug up an 11-year old case and I am being harassed for my association with a political party (Trinamool Congress)," Mahato told reporters after the interrogation on Saturday.

Mahato said he has moved the Calcutta High Court and informed Trinamool Congress leadership about the developments. His lawyer Kaushik Sinha said, "We have questions about the legal justification to interrogate Mahato in connection with an 11-year-old case".

Mahato, who was inducted into the TMC state committee in July and given leadership role in the tribal Jangalmahal region, was questioned for hours by a team of NIA officers at the Salboni camp on Friday too. 57-year old Mahato was a prominent leader of the Lalgarh movement that was spearheaded by People''s Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA) and backed by Maoists in the late 2000s.

He is one of the accused in the killing of a CPI(M) leader in Junglemahal area. Mahato was arrested on September 26, 2009, from present-day Jhargram district for an alleged attempt on the life of former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in Kantapahari area of West Midnapore district on November 2, 2008.

He was set free in February this year following a reduction of his life term to 10 years by Calcutta High Court for his good conduct. He has been named in several cases related to alleged Maoist activities with charges levelled under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Caffeine-nap' can help stay alert during night shift at work

As per a new study, people taking a caffeine-nap -- drinking a coffee before taking a nap -- showed marked improvements in both performance and alertness, indicating its potential to counteract sleep grogginess. A simple coffee and a quick ...

Tunnel under IB was constructed with knowledge, 'hand' of Pak: BSF IG

A top BSF official said on Saturday that a major underground tunnel that was found in Samba, originating from Pakistan, was constructed with the knowledge and hand of the neighbouring nation. The remarks of BSF Inspector General Jammu fron...

Telangana: Life threat to BJP MLA, police advises him to use bulletproof car allotted by govt

Telangana police on Saturday advised BJP MLA T Raja Singh to use the bulletproof car allotted to him by the government, and completely avoid moving on a motorcycle, citing a threat to his security. It has been noticed that sometimes you are...

Husband, mother-in-law arrested in dowry death case in Greater Noida

The husband and the mother-in-law of a woman, who was found dead at her in-laws home in Greater Noida, have been arrested in an alleged dowry death case, police said Saturday. The arrests were made on Friday evening from Shadipur Chhidoli v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020