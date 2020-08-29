Woman killed by tusker in Bengal

A 65-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a tusker in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Saturday, a forest officer said. The incident took place when Gangadevi Bastola, a resident of Washabari tea estate in Jalpaiguri district, took her cattle for grazing in a nearby area adjoining Chel forest of Kalimpong district, he said.

Suddenly an elephant came out of the forest, lifted the woman with its trunk and slammed her on the ground, the officer said, adding she died while being taken to a hospital. The pachyderm went back into the forest after the incident, he said.

The woman's body was sent to a hospital in Kalimpong district for post-mortem examination, the officer said. Environmentalists have urged the Forest Department to step up vigil in the area to prevent incidents of man-animal conflict.