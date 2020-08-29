Left Menu
Development News Edition

YSRCP govt and Andhra police trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits: TDP chief

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP government and the state police were trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits by using threats and inducements against the victims' families in Andhra Pradesh.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:39 IST
YSRCP govt and Andhra police trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits: TDP chief
Naidu demanded that police disclose details of call lists and records in the cell phone of Punganur Dalit youth Om Pratap whose death was under suspicion. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP government and the state police were trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits by using threats and inducements against the victims' families in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu demanded that police disclose details of call lists and records in the cell phone of Punganur Dalit youth Om Pratap whose death was under suspicion.

"It was another mistake on the part of the police to snatch away the victim's cell phone from the family members. The call lists were crucial to unravel the mystery behind the death. The police should reveal the call lists which would bring out the facts as to who made threatening calls," said Naidu. "Where was the need for the police to take away the victim's phone when they initially said, there was no case and no suspicion on anybody?" Naidu added.

Addressing an online meeting with the party Dalit leaders, TDP chief strongly objected to the manner in which post mortem was carried out. "Only after the demand by TDP, the post mortem was carried out of the body of Om Pratap and that too in a secretive way. In Choutupalli also, another Dalit's life was taken. They made the people believe that the Dalit person died when a tractor overturned. But the fact was that there were burn injuries on the Dalit man's body," he said.

Stating that a series of atrocities were taking place against weaker sections in the past 15 months, he said that the ruling YSRCP leaders were behaving as if they would not be punished for any crime. "It was nothing but total betrayal to attack and take away the lives of the same people with whose votes the YSRCP had come to power. The people's organisations and civil society should condemn the ongoing attacks on the downtrodden sections," Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the TDP would not keep silent and continue its agitations till the guilty were punished. It was unfortunate that the YSRCP was creating such situations that the Dalits had to commit suicides out of fear and desperation. "Everybody should come forward and express their solidarity with the silently suffering Dalit community. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy was the reason for this spate of atrocities. The house arrests of TDP leaders in Chittoor district were condemnable and undemocratic," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in phased manner: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Glad that Delhi Metro has been permitted to resume operations from Sep 7 in a phased manner CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Genelia Deshmukh says she's recovered from COVID-19

Actor Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday revealed that she has recovered from coronavirus after testing positive three weeks ago. Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying that she was asymp...

Yamuna continues to flow near warning mark; water level likely to recede

The Yamuna was flowing close to the warning mark in Delhi on Saturday, but the water level is expected to recede, officials said. The water level was recorded at 204.14 meters at the Old Railway Bridge at 7 pm. It was 204.23 at 10 am and&#1...

Metro rail services to operate in graded manner from Sept 7: MHA

The central government on Saturday allowed metro rail services to operate in a graded manner from September 7 under the new guidelines for Unlock 4. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also allowed social, academic, sports, entertainments, cul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020