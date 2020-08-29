Left Menu
Allahabad HC dismisses pleas seeking permission for Taziya procession on Muharram

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday refused to grant permission for Taziya procession on Muharram in Uttar Pradesh observing that the "pandemic is spreading like wildfire despite harsh lockdown".

ANI | Prayagraj (Allahabad) | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:50 IST
Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday refused to grant permission for Taziya procession on Muharram in Uttar Pradesh observing that the "pandemic is spreading like wildfire despite harsh lockdown". "In view of the above, we do not see the justification to issue any directions in the matter. The present Public Interest Litigation as well as Public Interest Litigation Nos. 841 of 2020, 842 of 2020 and 848 of 2020 are accordingly, dismissed," a division bench of Justice Shashi Kant Gupta and Justice Shamim Ahmed said in its order.

The High Court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the state government's orders dated August 10, 2020, and August 23, 2020, prohibiting Moharram processions and seeking directions to permit performing religious mourning rituals connected with Moharram. "It is with a heavy heart that we hold that in these testing times, it is not possible to lift the prohibition by providing any guidelines for regulating the mourning rituals/practice connected with the 10th day of Moharram,"

The bench said that it is only together with cooperation, understanding and support, we as 'One Nation' can emerge stronger from these treacherous times and overcome this season of darkness. "The pandemic is spreading like wildfire, despite harsh lockdowns. We are standing naked at the shore and don't know when the huge wave of corona may sweep us into the deep sea. We really don't know what tomorrow holds. Adoption of safe practices is needed to win over the health crisis. We need to understand the art of living with the coronavirus," the order said. (ANI)

