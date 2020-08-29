Centre's decision on Aug 5 last year violated spirit of federalism, sovereign pledges to J-K: NC

Left Menu
The measures undertaken by the Centre on August 5 last year have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of the Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said the political affairs committee (PAC) of the National Conference on Saturday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:56 IST
The measures undertaken by the Centre on August 5 last year have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of the Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, said the political affairs committee (PAC) of the National Conference on Saturday. Presided by NC president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, the top decision-making body of the party met on Saturday for the first time after the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August last year. The meeting was held at party headquarters 'Nawa-e-Subha'.

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and two other MPs Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi were among the senior leaders of the party present at the meeting. Party functionaries from Jammu participated in the meeting via a video link. Leaders from Kargil also took part in the meeting. "The PAC members expressed outrage over the decision taken on August 5 last year, saying the measures have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir made from time to time," the party said in a statement after the meeting.

It said the members appreciated the peace-loving people of J-K for their peaceful response to "unwholesome decisions" taken by the Government of India. "The PAC members vowed to stand behind the party president in his efforts to bring all political parties and other civil society groups on one platform to pitch for the restoration of what was unconstitutionally snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said. The National Conference said the "unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional" measures undertaken by the Centre and its impact in Jammu and Kashmir on the ground level was deliberated in the PAC meeting.

On the occasion, the PAC members authorised the party president to widen the acceptance of Gupkar Declaration among all sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh, the statement said. Gupkar Declaration is a resolution issued after an all-party meeting on August 4, 2019, at the Gupkar residence of the NC president, a day before the Centre announced its decision to revoke J-K's special status and split it into two union territories. The resolution stated that the parties unanimously resolved that they would be united in their resolve to protect and defend the identity, autonomy and special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts.

The participants at the NC's PAC meeting applauded Farooq Abdullah's efforts to bring different political voices on a single platform for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's honour, "which was undemocratically, unilaterally and unethically rescinded" on the August 5 last year, the statement said. The PAC members also took strong exception to the succeeding measures undertaken by the Centre following the "annihilation" of Articles 370 and 35-A, the party statement reads. According to it, Farooq Abdullah took a stock of the party's activities in different districts, including Kargil, Chenab, and Pir Panchal regions.

The PAC members also rued the widespread "administrative inertia and development deficit" in the Union Territory and expressed concern over the state of the economy in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said. They also expressed dismay over the plight of people associated with agriculture, horticulture, tourism, large and small businesses, medium and small scale industries and handicraft sector, it added..

