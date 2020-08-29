Left Menu
Development News Edition

States can permit schools to call 50 per cent of staff, students of 9th to 12th to take guidance: MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday came out with Unlock 4 guidelines which said that states and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 20:58 IST
States can permit schools to call 50 per cent of staff, students of 9th to 12th to take guidance: MHA
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday came out with Unlock 4 guidelines which said that states and UTs may permit up to 50 per cent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work from September 21. The guidelines said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

While giving these relaxations in areas outside the containment zones only with effect from September 21, the ministry said a Standard Operating Procedures will be issued by Health Ministry. The MHA also said that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to September 30 and online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

An official release said that the decisions had been taken with extensive consultation with states and union territories. The guidelines said skill or entrepreneurship training will be permitted from September 21 subject to SOPs in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short-term training centres registered with National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other Ministries of Government of India or State Governments.

The Ministry said that National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers will also be permitted. Higher Education Institutions can permit for research scholars (Ph.D.) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratory/ experimental works.

"These will be permitted by the Department of Higher Education (DHE) in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view incidence of COVID-19 in the States and UTs," the MHA said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Govt allows sports gathering of up to 100 people from September 21

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday decided to allow sports gathering of up to 100 people with effect from September 21 in its Unlock-4 guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the new set of guidelines, the ministry lifted the total...

Chennithala takes a dig at LDF govt over collapse of beams of under construction bridge

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday took a dig at the ruling CPI-M over the collapse of beams of an under construction bridge as part of a bypass development at Mahe and claimed the project was inc...

COVID-19 in Strait Island: Tribal affairs ministry in regular touch with administration in Andamans

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday said his ministry was in regular touch with the administration in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where 10 members of the dwindling Great Andamanese tribe tested positive for the coronavirus rece...

CM Adityanath asks officials to increase daily COVID tests to 1,50,000

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked state government officials to increase the number of COVID tests from 1,48,000 to 1,50,000 daily. At the meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to have regular communi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020