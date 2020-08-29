11 more deaths, 658 fresh COVID-19 cases in U'khand

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 658 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 18,571, while eleven more patients died. The state's COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 250, a state health department bulletin said

Six deaths were reported from AIIMS in Rishikesh, three from Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital and one each from Doon Medical College and Mahant Indresh Hospital here, it said. Of the 658 fresh cases, Dehradun district reported 179, Haridwar 161, Udham Singh Nagar 90, Tehri 64, Almora 54, Nainital 45, Uttarkashi 19, Bageshwar 16, Pithoragarh 11, Pauri and Champawat six, Chamoli five and Rudraprayag two, the bulletin said. So far, 12,524 people have recovered and 62 migrated. The number of active cases is 5,735, the bulletin said.