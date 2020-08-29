J-K DGP appeals to youth lured into militancy to shun path of violence

Jammu and Kashmir Director of General Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Saturday appealed to youth lured into militancy in the valley to shun the path of violence and destruction, saying it has not proved beneficial. The DGP visited the twin districts of Pulwama and Shopian in south Kashmir to review the security scenario and law and order of these districts and also to appreciate police personnel, Army and CRPF officials on the success of the back-to-back encounters in which seven militants were neutralised and another one surrendered, a police spokesperson said. Singh also paid homage to the soldier who was killed in the encounter in Pulwama. Referring to the successful operations at Pulwama and Shopian districts, the DGP said Al-Badr district commander Shakoor Parray and his accomplices were involved in various heinous crimes, including in the abduction and then killing off a panch in Khanmoh area of the city here whose body was recovered on Friday. Singh said Parray and his accomplices were also involved in the recruitment of local youth into militancy.

The DGP also congratulated parents of Suhaib Bhat, who surrendered during the encounter at Shopian on Friday. Singh expressed hope that all those who have been lured to join the militancy will choose the right path by surrendering and will shun the path of violence and destruction. The DGP, on behalf of police and security forces, appealed to all those youth who were lured and pushed by the Pakistan-sponsored militants on the path of violence and destruction to come and join the peaceful life with their families. Neither in the past nor in the future, the path of violence has proved beneficial, he added.

Later, chairing the security review meetings with senior officers of police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in these districts, Singh stressed for continuous coordination and synergy among the forces for better deliverance at different levels. He said that accountability and public cooperation is imperative to get desired results of policing at different fronts. "Our neighbouring country is always looking to disturb the situation here, but one thing is sure it's all evil design will fail as in the past," he said. The DGP said the efficient initiative taken by the force with other sister agencies have ensured the security of the people, besides in maintenance of law and order. He said the efforts to gain public confidence and foil the sinister designs of anti-national elements would continue.

The officers in the security review meetings briefed the DGP about the counter-insurgency operations and overall security scenario of these twin districts, the police spokesperson said.