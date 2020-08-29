UP ATS arrests PFI member from Jaipur for violence during anti-CAA stir last year

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad arrested a member of the Popular Front of India from Jaipur on Saturday several months after he was booked for allegedly indulging in violence during anti-CAA protests in Ghaziabad, police said. PFI is an extremist Islamic fundamentalist organisation.

The ATS arrested Parvez Ahmed, a native of Kalcheena village of Ghaziabad district, from Jaipur in Rajasthan. Several miscreants, who were opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), had pelted stones on a police party from the terrace of their houses in Kot Mohalla in Muradnagar town in December last year, SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said.

They were booked on December 20 under relevant sections of the law, he said. Ahmed is also wanted from Lisadi Gate and Nauchandi police stations of Meerut district. Ahmed was produced before the Ghaziabad district court, SSP Naithani added.