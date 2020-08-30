DSGMC's shop launched at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara to sell medicines at factory prices

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) launched the 'Bala Pritam Dawakhana', at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday. According to the DSGMC president, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the committee is planning to open more such shops around Delhi in the coming days, in which medicines will be sold at factory price to those in need.

"Medicines will be sold at price less than their MRP, as they will be sold at factory price. Expenses will be borne by DSGMC," Sirsa said. "We are opening such shops in all corners of Delhi. The expenses will be borne by DSGMC. Some medicines are being sold even at 80 per cent discount and all kinds of medicines are available," he added. (ANI)