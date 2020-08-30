Maharashtra: Water-level of Wainganga river rises following heavy rainfall

The water level of river Wainganga at Ashti in Gadchiroli district has risen following heavy rainfall and the release of the water from the dams, informed the Central Water Commission (CWC) on Sunday. "River Wainganga at Ashti in Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra is rising due to combined effect of rainfall and releases from various dams in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is likely to be inflow into Laxmi Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpalle, Telangana," the CWC tweeted.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), both Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive more rainfall for the next few days. The MeT department further stated that heavy downpour is likely to batter Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Gujarat today. (ANI)