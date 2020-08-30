Left Menu
Important for youth to learn about heroes of our freedom struggle: PM Modi

It is essential that the youth of India is aware of the freedom struggle, the leaders of our nation and feels about them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday adding that when students will learn about these things, it will reflect in their personality.

30-08-2020
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

It is essential that the youth of India is aware of the freedom struggle, the leaders of our nation and feels about them, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday adding that when students will learn about these things, it will reflect in their personality. While addressing the monthly Mann Ki Baat programme, PM Modi said, "It is very important that our today's generation, our students know about the freedom struggle, the leaders of our nation and feel about them...from their districts and region, what happened during the freedom struggle, how it happened, who attained martyrdom, who remained imprisoned for how long for the nation."

"When our students learn about these things, it will reflect in their personality. Many things can be done for this which puts a lot of responsibility on our teachers, like in your native district, was there any incident during the long freedom struggle," he added. The Prime Minister further stated that in 2022 we will celebrate 75 years of independence. Before independence, our country has had a long history of freedom struggle. During this period there was no corner in India where freedom fighters did not sacrifice their lives, he added.

"Students can be engaged in research on this topic, it can be prepared as a handwritten edition of the school. If there is a place in your city associated with the freedom struggle, then the students can be taken there," he said. "Students of any school can take a resolve to write poems, plays on 75 freedom struggle heroes of their region. Your efforts will bring thousands of unsung heroes to the fore. Who lived for the country, died for the nation and whose names faded with the times," the Prime Minister added.

It will be a fitting tribute to such heroes if we bring such great personalities to fore, he added. "When we are celebrating Teachers' Day on September 5, I will request my teacher friends that they set the stage for it, take everyone along and together all should engage in this," the Prime Minister said.

During the monthly programme, Prime Minister Narendra also lauded teachers for accepting COVID-19 challenge and turning it into an opportunity. "In a few days from now on September 5, we will celebrate Teachers' Day. Whenever we think of successes we have had during the course of our lifetime, we are almost always reminded of one teacher or the other. The fast-changing times coupled with the corona crisis are posing new challenges for our teachers. I am happy that not only have our teachers accepted this challenge but also turned it into an opportunity," he said.

"How to incorporate maximum use of technology in education, how to adopt new methods and how to help the students, our teachers have adopted it naturally and also taught the same to their students," he added. (ANI)

