Areas in Odisha's Boudh district submerged after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened

Several areas in Boudh District have been submerged after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened and released water in Mahanadi river, following heavy rainfall.

ANI | Boudh (Odisha) | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:07 IST
Visual from a submerged area in Boudh, Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several areas in Boudh District have been submerged after 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam opened and released water in Mahanadi river, following heavy rainfall. District Magistrate (DM), Boudh, Lalatendu Mishra said, "Over 500 people have been evacuated and taken to safe shelters. Food and essentials are being provided to them."

Due to heavy rain in Chhattisgarh, floodwater has been released to Mahanadi from Hirakud dam through its 46 sluice gates. Maximum capacity of Hirakud dam is 630 feet. But by 9 am it has been recorded at 627.95 feet. Inflow from Chhattisgarh to Hirakud dam recorded 8,28,569 cusec and outflow is 7,65,048 cusec through 46 sluice gates. This water will reach Naraj barrage of Cuttack by tonight.

"We do not have food to eat, our essentials items have also been destroyed," said Anurupa Prasad, a villager. At that time Naraj barrage will release 10.5 lakh cusec water, which might create more problem. At present 22 villages of Boudh and Harabhanga block is marooned due to Mahanadi flood. As per DM Boud, affected people are being sent to six shelters. Water up to eight feet is flowing on a bridge on Jagannath Sadak at Krushna Mohanapur. Even in Boudh town flood water is entering in central school, woman hostels and other lower-lying areas. (ANI)

