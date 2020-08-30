Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely over parts of Rajasthan

Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places in parts of Rajasthan, said the Meteorological Centre of Jaipur while issuing a warning. According to the forecast, Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, Pali, Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jhalawar districts and adjoining areas shall witness light rainfall.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places in Jaipur, Dausa, Bhilwara, Pali, Sawaimadhopur, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jhalawar districts," it stated. "Thunderstorm accompanied with rain/lightning and one or two intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in Sirohi, Banswara, and Dungarpur, along with gusty winds (30-40 km/h) in Jalore, Barmer districts," it added.

It further said that heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded in Udaipur, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Jhalawar, Banswara, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner districts in the last 24 hours. "Aspur in Dungarpur district recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 360mm," it added. (ANI)