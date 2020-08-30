Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Heavy rains pound parts of Nagpur, over 14,000 evacuated

Mouda, Kamptee, Parseoni and Kuhi were the worst affected tehsils, and the administration had to call in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to rescue people at some places, they said. Besides Nagpur, several villages in neighbouring Gadchiroli district also witnessed flooding in some parts following heavy rains, officials said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:46 IST
Maha: Heavy rains pound parts of Nagpur, over 14,000 evacuated
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 14,000 people were evacuated after torrential rains over the past two days triggered flooding in several tehsils of Nagpur district of Maharashtra, officials said on Sunday. Mouda, Kamptee, Parseoni and Kuhi were the worst affected tehsils, and the administration had to call in the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Army to rescue people at some places, they said.

Besides Nagpur, several villages in neighbouring Gadchiroli district also witnessed flooding in some parts following heavy rains, officials said. "Till Sunday noon, 14,234 people were evacuated from 36 affected villages in Nagpur district as incessant downpour in the last two days resulted in flow of water from dams and rivers," Nagpur district collector Ravindra Thakre said in a statement.

Nagpur district on Saturday registered 81.43 mm rainfall, he said. Due to heavy rains, nine villages in Mouda tehsil were flooded, from where 1,568 people were moved to safer place by the State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) and the NDRF on Saturday.

Similarly, eight villages in Kamptee tehsil were hit by rains and 620 people were shifted to safer places the rescue teams on Saturday. Defence spokesperson Basantkumar Pande said that as per the request made by the district administration, Army was deployed for assistance in the submerged areas of Kuhi.

"UMANG Sub Area pressed into service two columns overnight for rescue and relief operations. With the unprecedented rains and resultant heavy flow of water in various rivers, a number of areas in Nagpur district have been inundated," he said in a statement. "The Army columns will be assisting the administration in rescuing villagers stranded in submerged areas of Kuhi and the surrounding places, and also help in restoring normalcy in these inundated areas," he added.

The District Information Office of Gadchiroli said that 52 families were evacuated from the flooded parts of Desaiganj tehsil in the district on Saturday. Connectivity of five main roads was snapped due to excess water flowing from the Gosikhurd dam in Bhandara district, it said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Underground construction work of Kolkata metro underway, all safety protocols in place: Official

Underground construction work of the Noapara-Barasat via Bimanbandar Metro rail project in West Bengal is underway in full swing, while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols, an official said on Sunday. Construction of the diaphragm wall is...

BSF apprehends man for 'smuggling' mobile phones into Bangladesh

The Border Security Force BSF has said that its troops of South Bengal Frontier on Saturday apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. On August 29,...

Thrusting GST debt on states will lead to 'brute power of centralism': Bengal finance minister

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Sunday said that the Centres suggestion to states to borrow for meeting the shortfall in revenue from Goods and Services Tax GST is totally unacceptable as it would destroy their financial health a...

Flood water of Mahanadi inundates several Odisha villages

Flood waters of the Mahanadi inundated several villages in coastal Odisha on Sunday with over 10 lakh cusec flowing through the Mundali barrage near Cuttack, officials said. Noting that an inflow of even 7 lakh cusec at Mundali usually trig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020