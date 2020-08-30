Rains likely to lash Delhi, neighbouring places in next few hours: IMD

Left Menu
Isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas are likely to experience light rains over the period of the next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 17:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"Light rain/drizzle would occur over and over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Meerut, Hapur, Amroha, Barut, Gohana, Gannaur, Jind, Faridabad during the next 2 hours.," IMD tweeted at 4.46 pm on Sunday.

Delhi experienced extremely heavy rainfall on Friday and moderate to light rainfall in isolated places on Saturday. (ANI)

