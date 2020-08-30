Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Gadkari inaugurates bridges, road projects in Gadchiroli

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three key bridges and two road improvement projects in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and said that the road network in far-flung areas of this Naxal-hit district will enhance the region's socio-economic development.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:28 IST
Maha: Gadkari inaugurates bridges, road projects in Gadchiroli

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday inaugurated three key bridges and two road improvement projects in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and said that the road network in far-flung areas of this Naxal-hit district will enhance the region's socio-economic development. Gadkari said the national highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhatisgarh-Telangana has got a boost through these projects.

Besides inaugurating these projects via video link, the Road Transport and Highways Minister also laid foundation stone for four other major bridge projects across the rivers- Wainganga, Bandiya, Perikota and Perimili. The collective cost of these projects, including the inaugurated ones, is worth Rs 777 crore, an official statement said. The projects inaugurated on Sunday were855 metre major bridge across Pranahita river on NizamabadJagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 168 crore,630 metre high level bridge across the Indravati River near Patagudam on Nizamabad Jagdalpur Road (NH 63) at a cost of Rs 248 crore and30 metre high level bridge near Lankachen on BejurpalliAheri Road, an official statement said.

"The all-weatherroad network in far-flung areas of Naxal affected districts like Gadchiroli will improve the socio-economic development in the region and in upcoming two years or so Gadchiroli district will see an all-round transformation," the minister was quoted as saying. "These projects are considered crucial for improving mobility for socio-economic development of the Gadchiroli district," he added.

"With the construction of these key bridges, the National Highway connectivity in Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh Telangana is complete now. This is a dream which has come true after nearly 25 years, when it was conceived when I was a minister in Maharashtra," Gadkari said. With this, the total length of the National Highway in Gadchiroli district has increased from 54 kms to 647 kms during his tenure, he added.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved 44 road projects of 541 kms length with an outlay of Rs 1,740 crore for Gadchiroli district, the minister said. On the development of backward areas, Gadkari, who is also the MSME Minister, said that with bamboo available in plenty, Gadchiroli can become a hub of agarbatti (incense sticks) manufacturing.

"There is a scope to set up 100 units, which would give employment to local people," he added. Gadkari said that he is initiating a project for conversion of rice to ethanol in Gadchiroli as part of bio- fuel development programme.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...

U.S. coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were approaching 6 million on Sunday as many Midwest states reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-da...

Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germanys footballer of the year for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a po...

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020