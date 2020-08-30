Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka has declared war against drugs, CCB looking into film industry links: Home Minister

Asserting that the state government has declared "a war" against drugs, he also said Kannada filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh has been asked to share information he has about his claim on Saturday that some actors were into drugs. Bommai noted that the NCB has arrested some people, including a woman, involved in synthetic drugs, and started investigations into the suspected involvement of some high profile personalities and film industry people.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-08-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 18:56 IST
K'taka has declared war against drugs, CCB looking into film industry links: Home Minister

The Central Crime Branch police here has been asked to look into alleged film industry links to drugs and the government was extending full cooperation to the Narcotics Control Bureau which recently busted a trafficking racket here, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. Asserting that the state government has declared "a war" against drugs, he also said Kannada filmmaker and journalist Indrajit Lankesh has been asked to share information he has about his claim on Saturday that some actors were into drugs.

Bommai noted that the NCB has arrested some people, including a woman, involved in synthetic drugs, and started investigations into the suspected involvement of some high profile personalities and film industry people. The state government was extending full cooperation to them, he told reporters in Hubballi.

The NCB had on August 26 said some "prominent musicians and actors" in Karnataka are under its scanner after the drug trafficking racket was busted by the federal agency recently. The agency said it seized a large quantity of drugs, including 145 ecstasy or MDMA from an apartment here on August 21 and more pills and 180 LSD blots in follow up action. Three persons have been apprehended.

Bommai said the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have also conducted several raids, and added that he has directed them to look into the alleged involvement of those from the film industry in drugs. "Indrajit Lankesh has made some statement in this regard.

We have served him notice and called him to share the information that he has, based on which necessary action will be taken," he added. Lankesh had on Saturday claimed that a few film actors whom he knew were into drugs. "The drug network in sandalwood (Kannada film industry) is far and wide, Many young actors and actresses organise rave parties. I have heard many stories and also, I know many such incidents," he had told reporters.

The Home Minister said whether it was the film industry or any other field, authorities were alert to both drug suppliers and consumers and would get to the root of the menace and stamp it out. "We have declared a war on drugs and it will continue.. I have asked CCB to look into film industry connections, if any, and they will work in this regard to find out the source of drug supply in the state. We are gathering information about supplies from domestic and international level as well," he said.

He noted that the darknet was being used by those in the trade and consumers and it was difficult to get information from this medium on where and in what quantity supply takes place. He however, claimed officials have been able to get a breakthrough.

"Dark net also has other illegal actvities like child pronography, prostitution, international arms and related transaction," he said. Karnataka DG and IGP Praveen Sood, speaking to reporters here, noted that the raids have been conducted by the NCB and investigation was going on.

The state police have conducted operations and have seized huge quantities of ganja, worth crores of Rupees, he said. "We will take stringent action against drug dealers and consumers.

Whether it is in schools and colleges or the general public or Sandalwood (Kannada film industry) no one should become victims or addicts to it," he added. On complaints that state police was only concentrating on ganja, the DGP said it comes to the notice of people because the seizures were in kilograms or quintals.

Other drugs like heroin or morphine are sold in grams or milligrams and so the quantity seized would be less, he said, adding several seizures of these drugs have also been made. Meanwhile, senior Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar said the truth about the alleged involvement of those from the film industry in drugs needs to come out.

"...truth has to come out...I'm not blaming anybody. So far I have not seen it (drugs) in our industry. But when things have come out, we cannot say outright that it is false unless we know about it. "When I saw it in the media reports, I got to know about the extent," he said.

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA handling of Maguire situation 'a mess', says Rooney

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has described the Football Associations handling of Harry Maguire as a mess after the Manchester United captain was found guilty of various charges following a brawl in Mykonos. Defender Maguire was initi...

U.S. coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus were approaching 6 million on Sunday as many Midwest states reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally.Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have recently reported record one-da...

Robert Lewandowski is Germany's 'footballer of the year'

Polish forward Robert Lewandowski has been voted Germanys footballer of the year for helping Bayern Munich to a Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup treble. Kicker magazine announced Sunday that Lewandowski received 276 votes in a po...

Narasimha Rao govt was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbours: Tharoor

The P V Narasimha Rao government was successful in maintaining good relations with neighbouring countries through reasonable, conciliatory and accommodative approach while the present BJP dispensation has failed in the area, Congress MP Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020