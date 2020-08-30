AP reports 10,603 new corona cases, 88 deaths
In the last 24 hours, 63,077 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh out of which 10,603 were detected positive.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 30-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 19:41 IST
In the last 24 hours, 63,077 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh out of which 10,603 were detected positive. "The total cases in the state increased to 4,24,767. Of them 99,129 are active cases," Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer said.
In the past 24 hours, 9,067 persons recovered in the state. The total number of recovered cases in the state are now 3,21,754. A total of 88 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. 14 in Nellore district, 12 in Chittoor district, 9 in Kadapa district, 7 in Anantapur district, 7 in West Godavari district, 6 in East Godavari district, 6 in Srikakulam district, 5 in Krishna district, 5 in Kurnool district, 5 in Vizianagaram district, 4 in Guntur district, 4 in Prakasam district and 4 in Visakhapatnam district.
The death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now increased to 3,884. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Visakhapatnam country liquor unit raided, 4300 litres jaggery wash destroyed
Police team seizes gutka worth Rs 8 lakh, 5 arrested in Andhra's Guntur
Fire breaks out at a quarantine centre in Visakhapatnam
Andhra woman throws infant off from apartment, jumps to death in Guntur
SI shot dead himself with his own service gun in Visakhapatnam