The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm till August 30, a deficiency of four percent. During this month, the precipitation on August 13 (68.2 mm) and August 20 (54.8 mm) accounted for more than 50 percent of the rains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:22 IST
August rainfall in Delhi highest in 7 years: IMD data
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 236.5 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years, according to an India Meteorological Department data. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 236.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 245.7 mm till August 30, a deficiency of four percent.

During this month, the precipitation on August 13 (68.2 mm) and August 20 (54.8 mm) accounted for more than 50 percent of the rains. The capital had gauged 119.6 mm precipitation in August last year, and 206.5 mm in 2018. It recorded 152.2 mm and 122.1 mm rainfall in August 2017 and 2016, respectively.

The August rainfall in 2015 and 2014 stood at 195.4 mm and 139.1 mm. The rainfall in August 2013 was 321.4 mm. Overall this year, the city has gauged 555 mm precipitation against the normal of 521.8 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

The weather department has predicted intermittent light to moderate rains over the next six days, but widespread rains are unlikely. Moderate precipitation is predicted on Thursday. On Sunday, a cloud cover, cool breeze and patchy rains kept the mercury in check. The maximum temperature settled at 31.5 degrees Celsius, which was three notches below normal.

