Maximum temperatures hover close to normal in Harayana, Punjab
The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Sunday, the Meteorological department said. It said Chandigarh recorded a high of 33 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius day temperature, while Hisar's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 21:53 IST
In Haryana, Ambala recorded 33.4 degrees Celsius day temperature, while Hisar's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said. The day temperature in Karnal was 32.5 degrees Celsius, it added.
In Punjab, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar registered their respective maximum temperature at 33 degrees Celsius, 32.7 degrees Celsius and 33.8 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.
