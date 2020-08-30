UP: Woman, daughter killed as truck runs over motorcycle

An elderly woman and her daughter lost their lives in Aurai area here on Sunday, when the motorcycle on which they were travelling got run over by a speeding truck, police said. SHO of Aurai police station Ramji Yadav said the deceased Suresh was travelling on the motorcycle with his mother Suraj Devi (60) and sister Gayatri Devi (27) riding pillion, when they were run over by a speeding truck near Leeladharpur village.

Suraj Devi and Gayatri Devi died on the spot, while Suresh was critically injured and has been hospitalised, the SHO added. The truck has been seized and its driver arrested, he said. The bodies of the two women have been sent for a post-mortem, Yadav further said.