Rajasthan reports 13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,450 new cases
There are 14,091 active cases in the state, while 63,977 people have been discharged after recovering the infection, he said. In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 273, followed by 98 in Jodhpur, 73 in Bikaner, 72 in Kota, 70 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur.
The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan reached 1,043 on Sunday after 13 more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally rose to 80,227 with 1,450 fresh cases, according to a health department official. There are 14,091 active cases in the state, while 63,977 people have been discharged after recovering the infection, he said.
In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 273, followed by 98 in Jodhpur, 73 in Bikaner, 72 in Kota, 70 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 42 in Nagaur, 27 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 20 in Dholpur. Of 1,450 fresh cases, 241 were reported from Jaipur, 200 from Kota, 149 from Jodhpur, 123 from Jhalawar, 93 from Alwar, 55 from Pali, 49 from Ajmer, 47 from Udaipur, 46 from Bikaner, 40 from Nagaur, among others.
