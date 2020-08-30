Himachal Pradesh reports 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Himachal Pradesh on Sunday recorded 164 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,946, while the death toll rose to 34 with one more fatality, an official said. The number of active cases in the state now stands at 1,460, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 63-year-old woman in Hamirpur's Badsar died of the disease at Tanda Medical College, Kangra Chief Medical Officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said. She was undergoing treatment since August 21. She also had an ovarian tumour, he added.

Kangra accounts for eight of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Mandi and Solan (seven each), Hamirpur and Chamba (four each), Shimla (two), and Una and Sirmaur (one each). Of the 164 fresh cases, 45 were reported from Kangra, 37 from Sirmaur, 29 from Hamirpur, 16 from Solan, 12 from Chamba, ten from Shimla, nine from Una, three from Bilaspur, two from Kullu and one from Mandi, Dhiman said.

In Mandi, a woman doctor is among the fresh cases of coronavirus infection, a district official said. The medical officer at a primary health centre at Bara, Dr Chahat Bansal, is under home isolation at her father's residence in Nerchowk. Her father is also a doctor in Nerchowk medical college. She developed symptoms for the infection on Saturday and got tested. A woman and a three-month-old baby are among the fresh cases in Shimla, a district health official said. The government medical college in Hamirpur closed OPDs and operation theatres for two days after its two staffers tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

As many as 142 patients recovered from the infection on Sunday. Among them, 54 are in Solan, 34 in Bilaspur, 16 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, eight in Mandi and seven each in Chamba and Hamirpur. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,408, Dhiman said, adding that 42 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 354, followed by Sirmaur (299), Kangra (206), Una (132), Hamirpur (106), Shimla (94), Bilaspur (88), Chamba (84), Kullu (41), Mandi (30), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (three).