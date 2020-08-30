Senior BJD leader Debi Mishra tests COVID-19 positive

BJD vice-president and legislator Debi Mishra on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of lawmakers in Odisha to contract the disease to 12. Mishra, the MLA of Badamba seat in Cuttack district, tweeted in Odia that he has isolated himself and suggested people who had recently come in contact with him to undergo COVID-19 tests.

The lawmaker, who was also the former state health minister, underwent the coronavirus test after his driver contracted the disease. Noting that he is asymptomatic, Mishra said, "My body temperature and oxygen levels are normal. My overall health condition is stable. However, I consulting doctors as I am diabetic." Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

Lok Sabha MPs Suresh Pujari of the BJP and Manjulata Mandal of the BJD have also contracted the disease..