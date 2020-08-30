Left Menu
'Kejriwal is playing with students' career', says Meenakshi Lekhi on JEE, NEET exam dates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson and Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "double standards" over Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 23:11 IST

BJP national spokesperson and Member of Parliament (Photo: ANI).



She said the exams were necessary as students prepare for JEE and NEET for one year or more. "This is again playing politics with interest. Everything has to run on time. One year of students cannot be wasted. The process of normalisation can work along with exams. Most students start preparing for exams for one year or more in advance," she said while speaking to ANI.

Lekhi further observed that if exams are not held, this would have repercussions on children's career. "Those are not issues. In case you don't hold the exams, this will have repercussions on children's career. Under these circumstances, while you demand metro to start, you don't want the exam to happen, this is like playing politics with students' future and not allowing others to reach where their destination has to take them," the BJP leader added.

Earlier, the Delhi Government raised objections by citing students' safety amid the COVID-19 epidemic, even as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave permission to conduct these exams in the national capital. The proposal to conduct JEE and NEET examinations in Delhi was put up in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by Baijal and Kejriwal.

As per reports, the Delhi government in its file sent to LG by the Revenue Minister on Saturday recommended not to conduct the examination in view of the safety of students. Kejriwal had also decided against keeping JEE and NEET due to the epidemic. However, LG returned the Chief Minister's decision and file allowing exams in the city. (ANI)

