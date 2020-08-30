66 fresh COVID-19 cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar; three more deaths

Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday reported three more deaths due to COVID-19 and 66 fresh cases, officials said. The new cases include seven prisoners and a staff member of Muzaffarnagar Medical College, District Magistrate Selvakumari J said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district has risen to 647, while the death toll has mounted to 29, the officials said. The new deaths were reported from Sedpur Nagla, Sohjani Tagan village and Makhiyali village, Chief Medical Officer Dr Praveen Chopda said.

Thirty more people recovered from the infection on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the district to 1,376, the district magistrate said.